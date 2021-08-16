Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,709. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

