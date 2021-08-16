Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

