ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 269,954 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

