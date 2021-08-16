Contrasting Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 4 0 2.43

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.35 $30.24 million $2.13 16.95 Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.12 $528.90 million $5.54 12.68

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13% Prosperity Bancshares 43.00% 8.60% 1.53%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

