CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CONX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. CONX has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

