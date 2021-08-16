Cordasco Financial Network Acquires Shares of 925 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

