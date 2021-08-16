Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,821. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

