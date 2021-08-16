Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 130,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.