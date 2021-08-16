Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 2,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.18. 470,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.