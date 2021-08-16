Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $116.04. 132,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.