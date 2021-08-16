Cordasco Financial Network Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.37. 125,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

