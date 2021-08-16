Cordasco Financial Network Sells 450 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 41.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 238,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

