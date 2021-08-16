Cormark Analysts Give AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) a C$53.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BOS stock opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

