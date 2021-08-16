Cormark Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

TSE BYD opened at C$243.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$231.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

