CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 3,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,811. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.35.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

