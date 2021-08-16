Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,095 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,530. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

