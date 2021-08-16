Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,575 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $34.13. 7,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

