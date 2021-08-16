Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,417 shares of company stock worth $4,215,734 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,755. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

