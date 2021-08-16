Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

