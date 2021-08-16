Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $31.99 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,987,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

