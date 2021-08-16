Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.00. 1,157,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

