Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,399 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. 786,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

