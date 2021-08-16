Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,954 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 98.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CX Institutional increased its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $65.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,215.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

