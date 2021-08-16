Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.70 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

