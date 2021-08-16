Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

