Cream Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,846.38 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Cream has a market cap of $42,846.38 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.67 or 0.99830061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.41 or 0.01040345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00371231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.00450163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

