Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

