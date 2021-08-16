Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

AMD stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

