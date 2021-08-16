Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $261.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.34. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.67 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

