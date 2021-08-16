Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $540,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

