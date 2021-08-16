Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

