Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 59.6% in July

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

