Critical Contrast: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% Lemonade -188.22% -22.55% -16.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.44 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Lemonade $94.40 million 47.96 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -20.26

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Lemonade beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

