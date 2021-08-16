Critical Contrast: Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avient 0 2 7 0 2.78

Avient has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Avient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Avient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avient $3.24 billion 1.41 $131.60 million $1.73 28.84

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Avient 5.19% 14.75% 5.16%

Volatility and Risk

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avient beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

