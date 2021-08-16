Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

COIHY stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

