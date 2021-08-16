Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Hits $16.53 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Crowns has a market cap of $16.53 million and $1.94 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00019084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00929928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,866,704 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

