CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

