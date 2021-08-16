CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Up 6.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.28. Approximately 1,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

