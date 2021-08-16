CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76. CTS has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 255,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CTS by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

