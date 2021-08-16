Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

