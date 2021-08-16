Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $491,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

