Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,391 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $698.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

