Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 67,943 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $103,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,506 shares of company stock worth $3,055,249. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:DNB opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

