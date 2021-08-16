Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MMYT opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

