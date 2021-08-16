Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.90 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

