CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $118.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $119.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $469.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.37 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $542.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,426. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.