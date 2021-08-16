CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.86 million and $6,442.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00919845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.64 or 0.06849989 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

