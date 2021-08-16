CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $171.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,735,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

