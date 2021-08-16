Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
Daicel Company Profile
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.