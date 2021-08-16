Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

