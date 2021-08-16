Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $315.26 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.19. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

